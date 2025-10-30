site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Available Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Williams (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Williams hasn't played a game this season. He'll make his debut after dealing with a heel issue. It's uncertain how much time he'll get on the floor.
