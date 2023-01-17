The Grizzlies transferred Williams to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
Williams will be one of five members of the NBA roster who will report to the Hustle in order to pick up some extended playing time in Tuesday's game against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Since the two-way rookie out of VCU isn't a part of the NBA club's rotation, he could remain with the G League team beyond Tuesday, even though the Grizzlies return to action Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.
