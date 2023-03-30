Williams (shoulder) will head to the G League Hustle for a game Friday morning before returning the grizzlies for their game Friday evening against the Clippers.

Williams will join the Hustle for their playoff game Friday before rejoining the Grizzlies for the evening contest in a game that's unlikely to see him touch the floor. Williams has appeared in just four games with the Grizzlies since the turn of the calendar to 2023.