Williams (rest) totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 145-115 preseason loss to the Hornets.

Williams returned from resting Saturday's game and scored in double figures Wednesday, with all of his field goal conversions coming from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old is slated to serve as a versatile contributor off the Grizzlies bench this season.