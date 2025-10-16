Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Buries trio of threes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (rest) totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 145-115 preseason loss to the Hornets.
Williams returned from resting Saturday's game and scored in double figures Wednesday, with all of his field goal conversions coming from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old is slated to serve as a versatile contributor off the Grizzlies bench this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Misses game Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Paces bench in elimination game•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Retreating to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Starting sans Wells•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Puts up eight points in return•