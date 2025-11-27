Williams supplied five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 17 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Just three games after setting a new career high with 15 assists in a win over the Kings on Nov. 20, Williams produced even better distribution numbers. The fourth-year guard has started five straight games while Jo Morant (calf) is on the shelf, and while his shooting remains erratic, Williams is averaging 7.8 points, 10.8 assists, 6.6 boards and 1.4 steals in 27.4 minutes a contest.