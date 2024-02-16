Williams finished Thursday's 113-110 win over Milwaukee with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Williams has been one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the Grizzlies this season, as the former VCU standout has been trusted into a significant role amid a rash of injuries but has been better than expected. Having started in each of his last 18 appearances, Williams has scored in double digits in all but two of those contests, averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that stretch.