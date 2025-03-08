Williams is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday.
Williams made his first start of the regular season against the Thunder on Wednesday and finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes. He'll retreat to the bench Friday while Santi Aldama enters the starting five following a two-game absence due to right calf soreness.
