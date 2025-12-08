Williams ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 119-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although Williams has flashed some impressive playmaking skills at times -- he had a pair of games with at least 15 dimes in late November -- his fantasy value is heading into a tailspin. The combo guard has averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game across his past four contests, shooting a paltry 25.8 percent from the floor. With Ja Morant (calf) nearing a return, most fantasy managers likely shouldn't be clinging to Williams.