Williams closed with 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 117-104 loss to the Rockets.

The Grizzlies have been forced to play deep bench alternatives in the backcourt due to the absence of players such as Ja Morant (suspension), Desmond Bane (illness) and Marcus Smart (foot). Still, Williams has been serviceable of late and is playing well in an expanded role. This was his first start of the season, and he might remain in the first unit if Bane can't go against the Rockets on Friday, but it's worth noting he has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings.