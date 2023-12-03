Williams supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to Phoenix.

Williams was one of the few bright spots for Memphis outside of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson, and he made his presence felt while logging an expanded role off the bench. Williams has scored in double digits in his last two outings, and he could be in line for a bigger role with the second unit over the upcoming games.