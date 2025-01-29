The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Williams (ankle) continues to progress and is now viewed as week-to-week, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Williams hasn't played since Nov. 19 after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in just his third appearance of the season. After missing four weeks, Williams was re-evaluated in late December, with the Grizzlies announcing that he was expected to resume playing in 3-to-6 weeks. At this point, Williams looks to be tracking toward the longer end of that timeframe, potentially setting him up to return shortly before or after the All-Star break. Once healthy, Williams will likely struggle to capture a consistent 20-plus-minute role in a crowded Grizzlies wing rotation, so he likely won't be worth holding in most redraft leagues amid his ongoing absence.