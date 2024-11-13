Williams (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams has been ramping up for a return to game action with the Memphis Hustle in the G League. However, he is still unlikely to make his season debut against Los Angeles while recovering from a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia.
