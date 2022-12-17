Williams was added to the injury report due to a non-COVID illness as doubtful ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Thunder.
Williams has split time with the G League affiliate Memphis Hustle but is likely to miss Saturday's game with the NBA club. He has appeared in just six games this season and doesn't factor into the nightly rotation.
