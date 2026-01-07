Williams (knee) registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 win over San Antonio.

Williams returned from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury, dropping 15 points off the bench. It was the most he has scored since Nov 28, with his offensive output typically being a weakness when compared to other aspects of his game. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no need to run and add him outside of deeper formats.