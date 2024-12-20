Williams is progressing well in his recovery from a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and the team expects him to return to game action in 3-to-6 weeks.

Williams sustained the ankle injury on Nov. 19 in just his third matchup back following a 12-game absence due to a left tibial stress reaction. With the 24-year-old still expected to miss significant time, Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia should continue receiving extended minutes. Williams is coming off a productive 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range across 27.6 minutes per contest in 52 regular-season outings.