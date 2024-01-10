Williams is expected to sign a three-year, $7.9 million guaranteed contract Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams was operating under the final season of a two-year, two-way deal he signed in July of 2022. He's made 27 appearances this season (eight starts), averaging 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 21.9 minutes per game. With Ja Morant (shoulder) out for the season, Williams' new deal suggests he could play a big role for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. In a corresponding move, Memphis waived Bismack Biyombo.