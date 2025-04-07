Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Williams missed the Grizzlies' last three games due to an illness, but he has recovered enough to be given the green light to play Tuesday. The 2022 second-round pick finished the month of March averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20.2 minutes per game.

More News