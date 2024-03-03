Williams ended with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams grabbed a starting nod on Jan. 9 and never let it go, and the former VCU standout has backed that up with some impressive performances on both ends of the court. Even though Williams could still improve his consistency as a scorer, there's no question he delivers excellent value in category-based leagues due to his ability to impact both ends of the court. Over his last 10 appearances, Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks across 33.9 minutes per game.