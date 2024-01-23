Williams ended Monday's 108-100 victory over the Raptors with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 35 minutes.

The second-year forward recorded his first career double-double as he grows into a starting role for the injury-ravaged Grizzlies. Williams has started seven straight games and scored in double-digits in five straight while delivering multiple steals in four of them, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.2 threes, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that latter stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.