Williams and the Grizzlies agreed Tuesday on a three-year, $7.9 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies had an open spot on the 15-man roster after waiving Bismack Biyombo last week, and as expected, the vacancy will go to Williams, who is set to receive the most guaranteed money for any player signed off a two-way deal. The No. 47 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has averaged 33.6 minutes across the Grizzlies last five games, flashing scoring talent in addition to profiling as a plus-defender on the wing. Given that Ja Morant (shoulder) and Steven Adams (knee) are lost for the season while Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) are all facing extended absences, Williams should have a clear pathway to a 30-plus-minute role for the foreseeable future.