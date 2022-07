Williams and the Grizzlies agreed on a two-way contract Saturday.

Williams was a four-year player at VCU who was drafted No. 47 overall by the Grizzlies last month. As a senior, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team behind 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.5 minutes. He also shot 38.9 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game. Williams will presumably spend much of next season in the G League.