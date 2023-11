Williams finished Wednesday's 105-91 victory over the Jazz with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Williams matched his career-high with eight rebounds, playing at least 14 minutes for the third time in the past five games. The Grizzlies are a team battling a number of injuries, opening up playing time for guys like Williams. Despite his role, there is nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.