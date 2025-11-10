Williams racked up three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Thunder.

Williams made his season debut Oct. 31 and has not been consistent offensively, logging two performances of 10-plus points but three games of four points or less. He is second on the depth chart behind Jaylen Wells and will remain there assuming everyone stays healthy.