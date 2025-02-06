Williams (ankle) tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 138-107 win over the Raptors.

Though he saw limited playing time in his return from a 35-game absence due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, Williams produced well during his time on the court and should have a good chance of maintaining a spot in the rotation moving forward. However, the Grizzlies are teeming with quality options on the wing, which means that Williams could struggle to move into a consistent 20-plus-minute role. Even with Desmond Bane (ankle) facing an uncertain timeline for a return, the Grizzlies still have Jaylen Wells, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson on hand to push Williams for playing time.