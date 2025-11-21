Williams posted four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 win over Sacramento.

Operating as the primary point guard for a backcourt that has been gutted by injuries, Williams dished out a career-high 15 assists with the offense humming in Thursday's blowout win. With Ja Morant (calf) likely out until early December, Williams should be flying off the waiver-wire shelves after this eruption.