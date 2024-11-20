Williams appeared to injure his right ankle and was helped to the locker room with 3:14 remaining in the second quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Williams tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in seven minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If the 24-year-old forward is unable to return, Santi Aldama and John Konchar are candidates to receive increased playing time.