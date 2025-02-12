Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Grizzlies could hold both Williams and Ja Morant (knee) out of this contest so they can get extended rest during the All-Star break. If Williams is held out, GG Jackson could potentially step into a larger role for the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Handles light role in return•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Deemed doubtful for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Deemed week-to-week•