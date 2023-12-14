Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Williams will make his first start of the campaign -- and the second of his career -- Wednesday with Desmond Bane (illness) sidelined. Over his last five appearances, Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across 24.7 minutes.
