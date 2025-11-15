Williams exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Williams turned his right ankle on a drive to the basket in the final minute of the first half and limped back to the locker room. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to return for the second half, Cedric Coward, John Konchar and Cam Spencer are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.