Williams finished Monday's 101-93 win over Miami with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes.

Williams saw meaningful minutes for the first time in his career, slotting in as the Grizzlies ran with an undermanned lineup. Unfortunately, he failed to offer much outside of two steals, and despite the feel-good storyline, he can be safely left on waivers across all formats.