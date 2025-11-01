Williams logged seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Friday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers.

After being sidelined for the Grizzlies' first four games of the season due to right ankle impingement, Williams was cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Suns, but he didn't crack the rotation. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo elected to make room for Williams on the second unit two days later, with the fourth-year wing absorbing some of the minutes that had previously gone to Javon Small, who didn't play in a coach's decision. Williams didn't do much to capitalize on the minutes he received, making it unclear if he'll be a regular part of the rotation moving forward.