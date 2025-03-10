Williams (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Williams started Sunday's game against the Pelicans, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes. However, he could be held out for injury maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Grizzlies will be hoping he plays, as they are already extremely shorthanded.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Set to set Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Pops for season-high 15 in return•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Off injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Ruled out Saturday•