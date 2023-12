Williams will jump into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Ja Morant (illness) will not play Thursday, so Marcus Smart will shift over to point guard to make room for Williams. This will be a familiar role for Williams, as he has six starts under his belt this season with averages of 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.