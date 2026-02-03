Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Moves to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams drew a rare start Saturday with Memphis missing several key starters, but he'll return to the bench for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last seven appearances as a reserve.
