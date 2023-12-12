Williams racked up 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams took just four shots in the contest, but he managed to reach double-digit scoring thanks to his efficient shooting. The second-year forward also tied a season high with nine boards to finish one rebound shy of a double-double. Williams didn't play much early in the season, but he's logged at least 20 minutes in five of his past six contests and is becoming a more significant part of the Grizzlies' second unit.