Williams tallied 29 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 loss to the Capitanes.

Williams was transferred to the G League on Tuesday and wasted no time making an impact for the Hustle. After not seeing much time in the Grizzlies' rotation, Williams should have a chance to see more run in the G League.