Williams notched 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the Suns.

Williams missed the last two games due to a foot injury, but he played a season-high 37 minutes off the bench in his return to the court Sunday. The 23-year-old dropped a season-high 19 points and came within one rebound of a double-double. He's come off the bench in five of his last six appearances and has averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.0 minutes per game during that time.