Williams notched 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the Suns.
Williams missed the last two games due to a foot injury, but he played a season-high 37 minutes off the bench in his return to the court Sunday. The 23-year-old dropped a season-high 19 points and came within one rebound of a double-double. He's come off the bench in five of his last six appearances and has averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.0 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Listed as questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Ruled out versus Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Questionable against Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Won't play against Toronto•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Moves into starting lineup•