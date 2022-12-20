Williams (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams was forced to miss Saturday's contest due to illness, but he'll be available for his squad's upcoming matchup. He's struggled to see consistent playing time so far this year, averaging 1.2 points in 6.7 minutes over six appearances.
