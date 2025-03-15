Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams will be held out of Saturday's game while managing a sore right ankle, and his next chance to see the floor is Monday against Sacramento. Luke Kennard is in line to see increased minutes due to Williams' absence.
