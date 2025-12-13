default-cbs-image
Williams won't start against the Jazz on Friday.

With Ja Morant (calf) back in action following a 10-game absence, Williams will slide to the second unit. Over eight appearances off the bench this season, the VCU product has averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 18.6 minutes per tilt.

