Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Williams will miss the first two games of the 2025-26 season due to right heel soreness. Cedric Coward logged 22 minutes in Wednesday's season opener and should be in line for another healthy workload Friday with Williams sidelined.
