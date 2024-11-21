The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Williams suffered his ankle injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets and will now be sidelined for an extended period. In his absence, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar (illness) are candidates to receive increased playing time.
