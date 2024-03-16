Williams (knee) will not play Saturday against the Thunder.
Williams was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update, and the Grizzlies have been erring on the side of caution with their players. The good news for Memphis is that Desmond Bane (ankle) has been cleared to make his return to the lineup.
