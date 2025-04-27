Williams finished Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes.

Williams led the second unit in scoring while sinking three triples for the first time since March 25. The 24-year-old received inconsistent playing time during the Grizzlies' first-round series, averaging 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 12.3 minutes per game over three appearances. Williams missed significant time during the regular season due to a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia and a sprained right ankle. He appeared in 27 regular-season games, finishing with averages of 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 18.5 minutes per contest.