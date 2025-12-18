Williams notched five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Timberwolves.

With Ja Morant (ankle) sidelined, Williams saw a larger role despite coming off the bench and ended up leading the team in assists with four. Williams has shown he is capable of taking on facilitator duties if necessary, and if Morant misses more time, the former will continue to do so.