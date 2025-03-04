Williams finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

The third-year wing missed the Grizzlies' previous game with a sore knee, but Williams looked healthy in his return as he produced new season highs in points and made threes. He's struggled to find his place in the rotation since returning in early February from a severe ankle sprain that cost him nearly three months of action, but Monday's 25 minutes represented his biggest workload of 2024-25, and it could be a sign he's ready for a more significant role.