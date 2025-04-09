Williams (illness) finished Tuesday's 124-100 win over the Hornets with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.

Williams made his return after he was sidelined for the Grizzlies' previous three games due to an illness. Though the third-year forward's playing time didn't differ much from the 15-to-20-minute role he had typically been filling off the bench for most of March, Williams could see more opportunities over the final three games of the regular season, as well as throughout the Grizzlies' playoff run. Williams ended up starting the second half of Tuesday's win after Jaylen Wells sustained a broken right wrist earlier in the contest that will most likely end his rookie season.