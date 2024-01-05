Williams (foot) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Lakers.
Williams missed Wednesday's game against Toronto, but he remains day-to-day due to foot soreness. If he's forced to miss Friday's game, the Grizzlies could give Ziaire Williams another look after his strong showing Wednesday with 18 points, six rebounds, one steal and four three-pointers off the bench.
