Williams is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness.

The Grizzlies are going to be very shorthanded Monday, so it will be a tough blow to the team if Williams can't go. John Konchar (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (hand) are doubtful, and Luke Kennard (knee) will not play. GG Jackson, David Roddy and Scotty Pippen could be poised to see significant workloads Monday.