The Grizzlies recalled Williams from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Williams will rejoin the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, but with the Grizzlies at full strength with the exception of Danny Green (knee), the rookie isn't guaranteed to dress for the contest. While suiting up for the Hustle in the G League affiliate's 140-131 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday, Williams played 31 minutes and finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.